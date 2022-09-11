 Bernard Shaw, Icon Of TV News Journalism, Dies At 82

By Hamraz Ahmad CNN’s Bernard Shaw, long regarded as the last neutral anchor in TV news, has signed off at the age of 82. Of Shaw, Sen. John McCain famously said “I cannot tell you whether Bernie is a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or vegetarian.” Now, 21 years after Shaw’s retirement from CNN in 2001, the network is struggling to get […]
