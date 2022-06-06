Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Bee-Tlejuice: Brazilian Bug Discovery Could Spur Red Propolis Production

By zenger.news | on June 06, 2022

By Thomas Hochwarter Scientists in Brazil have finally identified an insect as the key agent in the production of red propolis, a coveted extract praised for its anti-inflammatory effect. The new species of beetle in the family Buprestidae – now called Agrilus propolis by scientists – was discovered in the northeastern state of Bahia. Researchers from Sao Paulo University cooperated […]

