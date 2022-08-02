The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Beautician Bought An Ambulance On Facebook And Launched Her Own Makeovers-On-Wheels Business

By zenger.news | on August 02, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska A beautician whose work dried up during lockdown bought an ambulance on Facebook and launched her own mobile makeovers-on-wheels business. With salons closed due to COVID restrictions, mom Kirsty Martin spent two years converting the emergency vehicle into a cosmetic caravan she calls “The Glambulance”. The 34-year-old from Faversham, Kent, in the United Kingdom, said she bought […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!