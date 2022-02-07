Bear Grylls Takes Part In Ice-Breaking Drill With Royal Marines In Arctic Norway

By Peter Barker British adventurer Bear Grylls participated in an ice-breaking drill with Royal Marines carrying out Arctic warfare exercises in northern Norway. “It’s always inspiring to spend time with the commandos, seeing them demonstrate their unique winter survival combat skill set in such challenging conditions is a reminder of what heroes they are,” Grylls, who is a Royal Marines […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!