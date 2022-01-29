Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Baseball Greatest Player Snubbed for Hall of Fame by Self-Righteous, Vengeful Writers

By Staff | on January 29, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

Barry Bonds stands as baseball’s all-time home run king, with 762 bombs over a career that lasted more than two decades. With his fearsome and sweet lefty swing, Bonds also set the single-season home record with 73 in 2001, a year in which he also drew 177 walks. What separated Bonds from sluggers like Babe Ruth and others? he probably […]

