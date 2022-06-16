Bananas Plan: Cocaine Shipment Worth $83 Million Gets Delivered To Supermarkets By Mistake

By Joseph Golder Bungling drug smugglers lost out on a shipment of cocaine with a street value of more than $83 million hidden in crates of bananas after they were delivered to Czech supermarkets before they could be intercepted in Germany en route from Colombia. The entire haul was eventually collared by cops when supermarket workers at different stores across […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!