The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Bad Company: Young Americans Who Drink Alone More Likely To Become Alcoholics

By zenger.news | on July 14, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska Young people who drink alone are more likely to become alcoholics later in life, according to a new study. Scientists have found young adults who drown their sorrows without company are at a 60 percent higher risk of being an alcoholic when they are 35, compared with their peers who only drink socially. People aged 18 who […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!