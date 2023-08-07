The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
AWS Vs Azure Vs Google Cloud: How Tech Titans Fared In June Quarter’s Cloud Showdown

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By Shanthi Rexaline EThe second-quarter results of the cloud industry’s major players – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc‘s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – have unveiled significant shifts in the industry dynamics.  “Enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services increased by $10 billion year-over-year to reach $65 billion, marking an 18% growth rate, slightly down from the 19% growth in the previous quarter,” said data from Synergy Research. White robot […]

