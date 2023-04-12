Australia Bracing For Direct Hit From Strengthening Cyclone Ilsa

By Bill Deger Western Australia is preparing for strong winds and flooding later this week as Tropical Cyclone Ilsa continues to gather strength on its final approach to the continent, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Ahead of the cyclone, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued cyclone warnings, and evacuations were already underway. Those who plan to stay behind have been told […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!