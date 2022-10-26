The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Aussie Woman Flies In Her Late Grandfather’s Restored WW2 Plane

By zenger.news | on October 26, 2022

By Jake Mason A woman flew in her late grandfather’s restored WW2 RAF plane after she traced it on the other side of the world – and recreated her favorite photo. Courtney Dohnt, 38, was never able to meet her grandfather, Charles Bryce Watson, who fought alongside the Brits in a Hawker Hurricane. The plane, named Pegs, after his beloved […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!