Atlanta Cops Rescue Man Trapped On Steep Slope And Tangled In Thorns

By zenger.news | on February 14, 2022

By Lee Bullen First responders rescued a man trapped on a steep slope and tangled in overgrowth so thick it was difficult to reach him. The rescue took place in a wooded area of Atlanta, Georgia, the morning of Feb. 5. The authorities had trouble initially locating the man, given the dense foliage. Atlanta Police Department shared footage of the […]

