At 54, Roy Jones Jr. Attempts To Send Anthony Pettis Back To The Cage After Saturday’s Boxing Match

By Percy Lovell Crawford PENSACOLA, Fla. — For those that believe age is just a number, be sure to tune in Saturday night for UFC star Jorge Masvidal’s “Gamebred Boxing 4” card. At 54 years of age, boxing Hall of Famer, Roy Jones Jr. will face former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. Pettis, 36, is not only 18 years younger than […]