Ascension St. Vincent’s creating new inpatient rehabilitation unit

By Staff | on June 04, 2022

Ascension St. Vincent’s is creating a new inpatient rehabilitation unit at its Southside hospital. Opening in July, the 22-bed, 15,000-square-foot unit will provide patients with comprehensive acute rehabilitation services. Patients in need of this level of care have typically experienced a major neurological, cardiovascular or orthopedic health event. “The inpatient rehabilitation unit will provide patients with the opportunity to have […]

