Archeologists Ask: Ceramic Pot Or Portable Toilet?

By Martin M Barillas Parasite eggs found in ancient ceramics are helping archeologists identify chamber pots used by Romans centuries ago. Pots and ceramic containers left by Romans have been found at sites throughout what was once an empire that stretched from the British Isles to North Africa and the Middle East. Until now, experts were stumped by the crusty […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!