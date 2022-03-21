Arab Women In Jerusalem Study Hebrew For A Stronger Future

By Naama Barak Almost a decade ago, a group of women from the Arab Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya looked for a program where they could study Hebrew. They didn’t find anything appropriate and ended up inviting two students from the nearby Hebrew University to teach them. They enjoyed their studies so much, that a year later they sought to bring […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!