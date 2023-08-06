Apple’s $3 Trillion Crown Slips As Disappointing Sales Take Toll

By Bibhu Pattnaik Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) market value has dipped below the once-historic milestone of $3 trillion, triggered by concerns over the company’s fourth-quarter outlook. The apprehension arises from worries about sluggish demand for smartphones and other electronic devices. Apple’s third-quarter results on Thursday failed to impress Wall Street, and the stock promptly reacted with a move to the downside. Apple Inc’s market […]