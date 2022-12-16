The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Apple Chips Now Made In America

By zenger.news | on December 16, 2022

By Nanok Bie Apple logo placed in the glass store in New York City. The microhips used by the company will now be made in America at the Arizona plant. KARL-ERIK STROMSTA Apple will soon start to use processors made in America following the opening of an advanced new chip factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Its opening was attended by President […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!