Antisemitic Activist Nick Fuentes Claims Over 1,000 Sign-ups For ‘Students For Ye’ Group

By JNS Reporter Ye is seen on January 25, 2022, in Paris, France. He previously ran for president in 2020 winning only 70,000 votes. MARC PIASECKI/JNS Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes announced Monday on his telegram channel that more than 1,000 students have signed up for a group dubbed “Students for Ye” within two weeks. Fuentes asserted that […]