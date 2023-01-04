The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Antisemitic Activist Nick Fuentes Claims Over 1,000 Sign-ups For ‘Students For Ye’ Group

By zenger.news | on January 04, 2023

By JNS Reporter Ye is seen on January 25, 2022, in Paris, France. He previously ran for president in 2020 winning only 70,000 votes. MARC PIASECKI/JNS Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes announced Monday on his telegram channel that more than 1,000 students have signed up for a group dubbed “Students for Ye” within two weeks.  Fuentes asserted that […]

