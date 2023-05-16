Anna Gabriel Demands Votes For The CUP Candidate As She Faces Scrutiny In Disobedience

By Lennox Kalifungwa Her public appearances are few and far between as Anna Gabriel returned from Switzerland, once again, to break her silence, to call for support to the CUP candidate in the Barcelona municipal elections, Basha Changue, in a meeting in the Gràcia neighborhood. The summons takes place after Gabriel surrendered to the High Court last July 19, after […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!