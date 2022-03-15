Anita Kimbrough: Making History While Serving Her Country

By Percy Lovell Crawford On March 4, Anita Kimbrough was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel in the U. S. Army Dental Corps. This demonstrates that black history far exceeds its designated celebration month of February and that black history is indeed American history. A woman of many firsts within her family and her career, Col. Kimbrough is just getting […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!