Andy Jassy Thinks AI Can Save Amazon’s Troubled Cloud Business

By Shanthi Rexaline Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock continues to bounce around the bottom and the first-quarter earnings did little to lift sentiment. Seattle, Washington-based Amazon reported first-quarter sales and earnings per share that exceeded expectations. Investors, however, were worried about slowing growth in the Cloud segment, which is the e-commerce giant’s fastest-growth and high-margin business. Andy Jassy on stage at […]