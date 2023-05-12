The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Andy Jassy Thinks AI Can Save Amazon’s Troubled Cloud Business

By zenger.news | on May 12, 2023

By Shanthi Rexaline Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock continues to bounce around the bottom and the first-quarter earnings did little to lift sentiment. Seattle, Washington-based Amazon reported first-quarter sales and earnings per share that exceeded expectations. Investors, however, were worried about slowing growth in the Cloud segment, which is the e-commerce giant’s fastest-growth and high-margin business. Andy Jassy on stage at […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!