Analysts Dismiss Ukraine’s Attempt To Blame Israel For Russia-Iran Alliance

By David Isaac Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim that analysts have termed “bizarre.” Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time. The decision we […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!