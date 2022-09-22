An Onslaught Of Violence Unravels Against The Christian Community In India

By Naila Rehman Khan DELHI, India — In the wee hours of August 31, a Church was vandalised, and a pastor’s car was set ablaze in the northern Indian state of Punjab. Parish priest Thomas Poochalil is of the opinion that this was a deliberate attack. “Four unidentified men held the security guard at gunpoint and destroyed the Pieta statue in […]
