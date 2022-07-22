The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Americans Would Be Willing To Face Their Fears In Exchange For Free Food

By zenger.news | on July 22, 2022

By Simona Kitanovska New research suggests that when it comes to food, Americans’ love stories are truly unmatched. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found more than half said they love food more than anything and would marry their favorite food if it were a person. Meanwhile only one in three describe their actual romantic love lives as “spicy” and […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!