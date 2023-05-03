The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Americans Want Corporations To Take Responsibility For Byproduct Waste 

By zenger.news | on May 03, 2023

By Saman Rizwan A poll of 2,000 US adults revealed 48% think corporations should be held more responsible for the waste their products generate. Likewise, 63% believe it’s important for companies to have a strong stance on sustainability and nearly as many (62%) agree they should be the leaders in sustainability efforts and climate action. Respondents shared the actions they […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!