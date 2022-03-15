Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Americans Say A Messy Home Increases Their Stress Levels 

By zenger.news | on March 15, 2022

By Michael Leidig If you’ve been putting off cleaning home, stop. A new survey of 2,000 American homeowners found 78 percent believe there is a direct link between their tidiness and well-being. Three-quarters agreed their stress levels increase when the inside of their homes are messy — and 70 percent say that discomfort applies to cluttered outdoor spaces, too. After […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!