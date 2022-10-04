Americans Prioritize Their Home’s Health Over Personal Health

By Jake Mason According to a new poll, homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own, and they look to the fall as a time to get back to routine and readjust their priorities. The survey of 2,000 Americans 25-54 found that of those who own a home, their home’s health scored priority over their […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!