The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Americans Prioritize Their Home’s Health Over Personal Health

By zenger.news | on October 04, 2022

By Jake Mason According to a new poll, homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own, and they look to the fall as a time to get back to routine and readjust their priorities.  The survey of 2,000 Americans 25-54 found that of those who own a home, their home’s health scored priority over their […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!