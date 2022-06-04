The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

American Petroleum Institute Lays Out Solutions to Rising Gas Prices

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on June 04, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

The average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit record numbers in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. This week prices rose nationally by four cents, and consumers wondered why the cost is so high. A study of fact sheets provided by the American Petroleum Institute suggests that the complicated answer includes more production in America, which could add more supply. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!