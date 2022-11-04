The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

American Jewish Organizations React To Israel’s Election Results

By zenger.news | on November 04, 2022

By Mike Wagenheim As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!