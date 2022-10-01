American Cancer Society Urges the Black Community to Pay Close Attention to Prostate Health

ATLANTA – Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer diagnosed and second leading cause of cancer death among Americans with prostates. This year alone, more than a quarter million people in the U.S. will receive the diagnosis. With approximately 1 in 6 Black men expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime compared to 1 […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!