American Cancer Society Urges the Black Community to Pay Close Attention to Prostate Health

By Staff | on October 01, 2022

ATLANTA – Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer diagnosed and second leading cause of cancer death among Americans with prostates. This year alone, more than a quarter million people in the U.S. will receive the diagnosis.  With approximately 1 in 6 Black men expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime compared to 1 […]

