AMC Entertainment Q2 Preview: Earnings Estimates, Analyst Price Targets, Liquidity Questions And What ‘Barbie’ Means For The Bottom Line

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By Chris Katje Leading movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is set to report second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key earnings estimates and other items to watch. AMC is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $1.27 billion, according to analysts, as reported by Zenger News Pro. The company reported revenue […]

