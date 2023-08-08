AMC Entertainment Q2 Preview: Earnings Estimates, Analyst Price Targets, Liquidity Questions And What ‘Barbie’ Means For The Bottom Line

By Chris Katje Leading movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is set to report second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key earnings estimates and other items to watch. AMC is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $1.27 billion, according to analysts, as reported by Zenger News Pro. The company reported revenue […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!