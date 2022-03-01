Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

Alleged Arsonist Attacks First Responders With His Cane After Setting Fire 

By zenger.news | on March 01, 2022

By Marija Stojkoska A suspected arsonist attacked a police officer and a firefighter with a cane after allegedly setting fire to a mattress and sparking a house fire. The fire, which took place during a family fight, occurred in Palm Coast, Florida, on Feb. 24. Body camera video shows Mark McKerlie sitting on the tailgate of a fire truck and […]

