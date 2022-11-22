The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Alina De Cuba Producer John Martinez O’Felan Talks Latino Representation In Hollywood

By zenger.news | on November 22, 2022

By Xavier LeBlanc Crew member holding a movie clapboard on the set of Alina de Cuba.  John Martinez O’Felan spoke to LatinHeat in regard to Latino representation. MANKIND ENTERTAINMENT/LATINHEAT Alina of Cuba is based on the true-life story of former Cuban exile Alina Fernandez (aka “Castro’s Daughter”). The film is a celebration of the bravery of Latina women in seeking and […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!