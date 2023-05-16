The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Alaska Governor Issues A Declaration Of Disaster As Flooding Hit Communities In Alaska

By zenger.news | on May 16, 2023

By Allison Finch Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration after ice jams and snow melt led to significant flooding in several communities along the Kuskokwim and Yukon rivers this past weekend. A major ice jam on the Yukon River, which originates in the coastal mountains of Canada and flows nearly 2,000 miles northwest into the Bering Sea, has […]

