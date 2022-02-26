Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Found Guilty of Hate Crimes in Federal Court

A federal jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty on all counts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The verdict came on the eve of the anniversary of Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery through their mostly white Georgia neighborhood in their pickup trucks, cornering him before Travis McMichael shot the innocent jogger […]
