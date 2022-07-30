The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Ahmaud Arbery Honorary Street Sign Unveiling set for Aug. 9 in Brunswick

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on July 30, 2022

The City of Brunswick invites the community to attend the unveiling of a commemorative street sign that designates Albany Street as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street. On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was tragically killed during a racially motivated hate crime while jogging in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, GA. On December 15, […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!