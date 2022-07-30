Ahmaud Arbery Honorary Street Sign Unveiling set for Aug. 9 in Brunswick

The City of Brunswick invites the community to attend the unveiling of a commemorative street sign that designates Albany Street as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street. On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was tragically killed during a racially motivated hate crime while jogging in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, GA. On December 15, […]