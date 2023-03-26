The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

After World Baseball Classic, Future Remains Uncertain For Michael Wielansky Of Team Israel

By zenger.news | on March 26, 2023

By Howard Blas MIAMI — 21-year-old Nicaraguan pitcher Duque Hebbert struck out three of the four batters. Not every player can claim to have done this. Hebbert pitched to all-stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers at the World Baseball Classic in Miami.  A Detroit Tigers scout offered Hebbert a Minor League contract on the spot. However, this is not […]

