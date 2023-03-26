After World Baseball Classic, Future Remains Uncertain For Michael Wielansky Of Team Israel

By Howard Blas MIAMI — 21-year-old Nicaraguan pitcher Duque Hebbert struck out three of the four batters. Not every player can claim to have done this. Hebbert pitched to all-stars Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez and Rafael Devers at the World Baseball Classic in Miami. A Detroit Tigers scout offered Hebbert a Minor League contract on the spot. However, this is not […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!