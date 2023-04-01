The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

After A Study Shines A Light On The Global Rubber Industry Supply Chain, The Environment And Animal Habitat Is Shown To Be At Risk

By zenger.news | on April 01, 2023

By James Gamble A lack of transparency in global rubber-industry supply chains obscures its impacts on the environment. This blurring of facts on the ground is putting endangered animals at increased risk according to the findings of a new study. Research by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has found that only two firms, Michelin and Bridgestone, are able to […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!