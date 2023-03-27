The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

After 32 Years Jim Nantz Is Stepping Away From The Madness

By zenger.news | on March 27, 2023

By Jim Williams WASHINGTON — After 32 years of being the voice of The Big Dance and March Madness CBS lead play-by-play voice Jim Nantz is passing the headset to Ian Eagle and ending his run after Monday’s National Championship Game in Houston on CBS. It is this city that his career began, Nantz is a graduate of the University of […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!