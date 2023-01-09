Adults More Likely To Be Estranged From Dads Than Moms

By Mark Waghorn A family with two children is posing in a holding style. In a new study, adult children were less likely to be cut off from their mothers as they had spent the most time with them. EBS PROFESSIONAL VIA SHUTTERSTOCK Adults are over four times more likely to be estranged from their dads than their moms, according […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!