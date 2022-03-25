AccuWeather Forecasters Warn Storm-Weary South May Face New Tornado Outbreak

By Ryan Adamson AccuWeather forecasters say another tornado outbreak could develop across the South during the final days of March and impact some cities and towns from Texas to Louisiana that are still cleaning up following this week’s deadly tornado outbreak. More than 50 tornadoes were confirmed across the South this week as a result of widespread and destructive storms […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!