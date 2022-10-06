AccuWeather Forecasters Tracking More Tropical Activity In The Atlantic Basin

By Alex Sosnowski There are two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses a threat to the United States at this time, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A new tropical disturbance, known as a tropical […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!