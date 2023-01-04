The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
‘Absolute Miracle’: 2 Adults, 2 Kids Survive After Tesla Plunges Off California’s ‘Devil’s Slide’

By zenger.news | on January 04, 2023

By Allison Finch Four people, including two children, are lucky to be alive after their Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff in an area known as Devil’s Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday morning. Officials said the stretch of roadway is notorious for fatal crashes. The four-door Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway, crashing […]

