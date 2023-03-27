A Prehistoic Saber-toothed Marsupial Had Unique Vision Researcher Say

By Mark Waghorn A look at the terrifying saber-toothed predatory marsupial Thylacosmilus atrox. Unusually for a predator the creature had eyes on the sides of it head. JOE BLANCO/SWNS A terrifying saber-toothed marsupial had such huge fangs its eyes were at the side of its head – like a horse or cow, according to a recent research in Communications Biology. […]