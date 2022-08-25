A Piece Of Lady Diana’s Royal Wedding Cake Set To Go For Auction

By Simona Kitanovska A slice of Charles and Diana’s royal wedding cake is set to fetch £4,000 at auction 41 years after they tied the knot – despite the seller already buying it twice. Royalist Gerry Layton, 62, has already forked out to own the unique portion of marzipan cake which is decorated with a Royal coat of arms in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!