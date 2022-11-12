A New Nigerian Oil Pipeline Hopes To Secure Oil Export Route

By Onome AmawheA new 67-kilometer-long in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta area has begun commercial operation over a decade after construction began. The Amukpe Escravos Pipeline pipeline will have the capacity to transport 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) and reduce dependence on existing infrastructure. The Niger Delta is both ecologically sensitive and one where oil infrastructure projects often face a number of security […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!