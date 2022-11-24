The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

A New Device May Prevent The Hooking Of Millions Of Sharks

By zenger.news | on November 24, 2022

By Danny Halpin With the use of a novel electrically pulsed device, millions of sharks could be prevented from being trapped on fishing hooks.  SharkGuard is a gadget that attaches to fishing longlines and generates an electrical field around a baited hook. Sharks and rays pick up these signals with their electroreceptors and are discouraged from biting. Tests have shown […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!