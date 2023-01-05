A New Book From Jewish Democrat Thought Leader Challenges ‘Woke Antisemitism’

By Dmitri Shufutinsky A menorah on display at the home of Stephanie Lyons in Stoneham, Massachusetts on Dec. 26, 2022. Her youngest child found swastikas on their front lawn. Bernstein notes that some of those who have drifted away from the center-left to the far-left are Jewish organizations in the United States. WASHINGTON POST/JNS A new book from a Jewish […]