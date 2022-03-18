A New Book Challenges The Image Of Mass Squalor In Victorian Britain 

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska Mass squalor in Victorian Britain was a myth created by writers such as Charles Dickens — and the working class had many “luxury” items in their homes, a new book claims. The notion of 19th-century paupers living in degradation was largely exaggerated for middle-class readers, according to “The Working Class at Home, 1790-1940.” Co-edited by Joseph Harley, […]