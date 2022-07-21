The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

A British WW2 Hero’s Remains Found 75 Years Later, Close To His Supposed Burial Area

By zenger.news | on July 21, 2022

By Darko Manevski A Royal Air Force hero killed during a top-secret WW2 mission more 75 years ago had only recently married his widow at the time of his death, an inquest opening heard on Tuesday, July 19. Remains of RAF officer Alfred Robert William Milne and his navigator Eric Stubbs, both 22, were found in a remote farm in […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!